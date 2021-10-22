Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian couple who got married in 2010 welcomes quadruplets after 11 years of waiting
Legit
- Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian couple as they recently welcomed quadruplets after 11 years of marriage. The couple got married April 17, 2010.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerian woman gives birth to quadruplets after 11 years of marriage
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian couple welcome quadruplets after eleven years of marriage
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian woman gives birth to quadruplets after 11 years of marriage
Mighty Cee Blog:
Nigerian Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets After 11 Years Of Marriage
Gist Reel:
Couple welcome quadruplets after 11 years of marriage
Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian Woman Gives Birth to Four Babies After 11 Years of Marriage (Photo)
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian couple welcome quadruplets after eleven years of marriage (Photos)
Tori News:
Nigerian Woman Gives Birth to Four Babies After 11 Years of Marriage (Photo)
More Picks
1
Exclusive! Femi Otedola takes over First Bank as largest shareholder with N30bn -
The Street Journal,
11 hours ago
2
Nigeria is winning the war against insecurity ― Senator Ndume -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
3
The minor was defiled by blunt penetration - Doctor tells court in Baba Ijesha's case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
4
Listen to Ladipoe's new single, "Running" featuring Fireboy DML -
The Native,
10 hours ago
5
Seven university professors, 65 others elevated to SAN rank -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo releases new photos as she turns a year older -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Warning: These Nigerian States Should Expect Thunderstorms From Friday, Says NiMet -
The Cheer News,
8 hours ago
8
African Giant turn princess: Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video -
Legit,
12 hours ago
9
Actor, Charles Okocha speaks after he was seen destroying a car after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video) -
Republican Nigeria,
11 hours ago
10
Three arrested in Ogun for allegedly beating man to death over allegations of stealing an iPhone 6 (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
