Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Marry a team player and not a girl with high expectation - Samklef advises celebrities
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Music producer, Samklef has dropped an advice for celebrities intending to get married.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Marry a team player and not a girl with high expectation” – Samklef advises celebrities Yaba Left Online:
“Marry a team player and not a girl with high expectation” – Samklef advises celebrities
“Marry a team player and not a girl with high expectation” – Samklef advises celebrities Naija Parrot:
“Marry a team player and not a girl with high expectation” – Samklef advises celebrities
Marry A Team Player And Not A Girl With High Expectation Republican Nigeria:
Marry A Team Player And Not A Girl With High Expectation
Dee Reporters:
Samklef Advises Celebrities On The Type Of Girl To Marry
Marry A Team Player And Not A Girl With High Expectation - Samklef Advises Celebrities Tori News:
Marry A Team Player And Not A Girl With High Expectation - Samklef Advises Celebrities


   More Picks
1 Exclusive! Femi Otedola takes over First Bank as largest shareholder with N30bn - The Street Journal, 16 hours ago
2 Listen to Ladipoe's new single, "Running" featuring Fireboy DML - The Native, 14 hours ago
3 Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo releases new photos as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Warning: These Nigerian States Should Expect Thunderstorms From Friday, Says NiMet - The Cheer News, 13 hours ago
5 African Giant turn princess: Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video - Legit, 16 hours ago
6 Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 FIRS Mulls Collection Of Road Tax From Hairdressers, Carpenters, Drivers, Others - Daily Info, 17 hours ago
8 Actor, Charles Okocha speaks after he was seen destroying a car after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
9 Governor Lalong Presents N106bn 2022 Appropriation Bill To House Of Assembly - Leadership, 15 hours ago
10 Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info