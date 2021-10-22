Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The police in Ogun State have arrested three men identified as Sunday Aregbede, Salisu Mamud, and Bosere Rasaq while exhuming the corpse of one Segun Taiwo who died and was buried about six m
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Police arrest 3 for allegedly exhuming corpse in Ogun
The Punch:
Police arrest three for allegedly exhuming corpse in Ogun
Daily Post:
Money ritual: Three arrested while exhuming corpse in Ogun
Premium Times:
Police arrest three for allegedly exhuming corpse
Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests three men for allegedly exhuming corpse in Ogun
PM News:
Three ritualists smashed in Ogun exhuming a corpse - P.M. News
News Break:
Police Arrest Three While Exhuming Corpse For Ritual Purpose In Ogun
The Will:
Police Arrest 3 For Exhuming Corpse For Money Ritual In Ogun
Prompt News:
3 arrested for allegedly exhuming corpse for money ritual
Pulse Nigeria:
Police arrest 3 for allegedly exhuming corpse in Ogun
The Eagle Online:
Police arrest three for allegedly exhuming corpse in Ogun
Within Nigeria:
Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun
Infotrust News:
Police Arrest Three For Allegedly Exhuming Corpse In Ogun
Tori News:
Police Arrest Three Men While Exhuming Corpse For Ritual Purposes In Ogun
More Picks
1
Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Warning: These Nigerian States Should Expect Thunderstorms From Friday, Says NiMet -
The Cheer News,
23 hours ago
3
Prepare For Massive Protest By Youths, Old Men And Women Over Rising Food Prices – Cleric Warns Buhari -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
4
Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception -
Legit,
18 hours ago
5
"I 'm always ready to fight for my kids" - OAP Toolz reacts to alleged bullying of Mercy Johnson's daughter by teacher -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba celebrates 32nd birthday -
Gist Reel,
1 day ago
7
"He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
2023 elections may be disrupted without restructuring - Nwodo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Nigerian fighter jets bombard ISWAP terrorists converging for meeting in 11 boats -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
10
Nigerian couple who got married in 2010 welcomes quadruplets after 11 years of waiting -
Legit,
17 hours ago
