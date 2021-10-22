Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Lagos First Lady Ibijoke pays surprise visit to Super Falcons in training - P.M. News
PM News
- Lagos First Lady Ibijoke pays surprise visit to Super Falcons in training - P.M. News
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Sanwo-Olu hails Super Falcons ahead clash against Black Queens
Complete Sports:
2022 WAFCON Qualifier: Sanwo-Olu's Wife Pumps Falcons’ Spirit Ahead Ghana Clash
Leadership:
WAFCON: Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Rallies Support For Super Falcons
The Sun:
Ahead of Accra cracker: Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s wife pumps
Ripples Nigeria:
Lagos first lady, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu pays Falcons visit ahead Ghana game
TV360 Nigeria:
Lagos First Lady Ibijoke pays surprise visit to Super Falcons in training
The Eagle Online:
2022 WAFCON: Lagos First Lady in surprise visit to Super Falcons
Prompt News:
Mrs. Sanwo-Olu pumps Super Falcons’ spirit ahead of Accra cracker
More Picks
1
Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Prepare For Massive Protest By Youths, Old Men And Women Over Rising Food Prices – Cleric Warns Buhari -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
3
Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception -
Legit,
19 hours ago
4
"I 'm always ready to fight for my kids" - OAP Toolz reacts to alleged bullying of Mercy Johnson's daughter by teacher -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
EndSARS: Edo pledges to pay N190m compensation to victims -
The Eagle Online,
7 hours ago
6
DSS Releases Remaining Two Sunday Igboho’s Aides After 114 Days In Custody -
Independent,
48 mins ago
7
Buhari Was The Extremist; Apologise To Sunday Igboho Over Terrorism Claims – Afenifere Knocks Attorney-General, Malami -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
8
"He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
Everything is the opposite yet Nigeria not a complete disaster – Soyinka -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
10
2023 elections may be disrupted without restructuring - Nwodo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
