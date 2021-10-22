Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Sold My Baby For 150,000 Naira To Pay House Rent ― 23-Year-Old Mother Makes Shocking Confession
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Miss Mercy Okon, a 23-year-old mother of three, who sold her 3-month-old baby for 150,000 naira has confessed. The woman revealed that she sold the baby because needed the money to pay her house rent and offset other bills.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I sold my baby 150,000 naira to pay house rent ― Mother confesses Vanguard News:
I sold my baby 150,000 naira to pay house rent ― Mother confesses
I sold my 3-month-old baby for N150k to pay house rent ― Mother confesses Instablog 9ja:
I sold my 3-month-old baby for N150k to pay house rent ― Mother confesses
Why I Sold My Baby For N150,000 - Mother Confesses Infotrust News:
Why I Sold My Baby For N150,000 - Mother Confesses
I Sold My Baby For 150,000 Naira To Pay House Rent ― 23-Year-Old Mother Makes Shocking Confession Tori News:
I Sold My Baby For 150,000 Naira To Pay House Rent ― 23-Year-Old Mother Makes Shocking Confession


   More Picks
1 Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Prepare For Massive Protest By Youths, Old Men And Women Over Rising Food Prices – Cleric Warns Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
3 Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception - Legit, 19 hours ago
4 "I 'm always ready to fight for my kids" - OAP Toolz reacts to alleged bullying of Mercy Johnson's daughter by teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 EndSARS: Edo pledges to pay N190m compensation to victims - The Eagle Online, 7 hours ago
6 DSS Releases Remaining Two Sunday Igboho’s Aides After 114 Days In Custody - Independent, 48 mins ago
7 Buhari Was The Extremist; Apologise To Sunday Igboho Over Terrorism Claims – Afenifere Knocks Attorney-General, Malami - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
8 "He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Everything is the opposite yet Nigeria not a complete disaster – Soyinka - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 2023 elections may be disrupted without restructuring - Nwodo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info