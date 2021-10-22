Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
FluBot malware targeting Android devices to steal banking information, NCC warns
Online Nigeria
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has raised the alarm over extremely damaging malware called ‘FluBot’ — which attacks Android devices.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
NCC Alerts Nigerians to Deadly FluBot Malware Targeting Bank Accounts
Finbold:
Beware: ‘FluBot’ malware targets Nigerians’ Android devices to steal financial data
Business Day:
NCC alerts telecom users of Flubot malware targeting bank accounts
Republican Nigeria:
NCC Alerts Nigerians to Deadly FluBot Malware Targeting Bank Accounts
More Picks
1
Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Everything is the opposite yet Nigeria not a complete disaster – Soyinka -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
3
"He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
First Bank Reacts to Rumoured ‘Acquisition’ by Otedola -
Business Post Nigeria,
9 hours ago
5
Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception -
Legit,
22 hours ago
6
NAF airstrikes kill scores of ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists converged in 20 boats for meeting in Lake Chad island -
Global Upfront,
9 hours ago
7
EndSARS: Edo pledges to pay N190m compensation to victims -
The Eagle Online,
10 hours ago
8
DSS Releases Remaining Two Sunday Igboho’s Aides After 114 Days In Custody -
Independent,
4 hours ago
9
Buhari Was The Extremist; Apologise To Sunday Igboho Over Terrorism Claims – Afenifere Knocks Attorney-General, Malami -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
10
Lagos First Lady Ibijoke pays surprise visit to Super Falcons in training - P.M. News -
PM News,
21 hours ago
