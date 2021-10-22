Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Who is now financing who’ – Sunday Igboho fires back at FG over sponsor allegations
Daily Post  - Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has questioned the claim by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami that he was being sponsored by a National Assembly member.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

