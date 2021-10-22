Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I was misinformed" — Actress Mercy Johnson’s accuser says as she apologizes.
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Earlier today, Nollywood Actress and mother of four, Mercy Johnson called out her daughter’s school head teacher over an alleged victimization of her 8-year-old daughter.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Woman who called out Mercy Johnson Okojie apologises, says she was misinformed Pulse Nigeria:
Woman who called out Mercy Johnson Okojie apologises, says she was misinformed
Bullying: I Was Misinformed, Lady Apologises To Mercy Johnson Infotrust News:
Bullying: I Was Misinformed, Lady Apologises To Mercy Johnson


   More Picks
1 "He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 days ago
2 Marry a team player and not a girl with high expectation - Samklef advises celebrities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 days ago
3 Sess features Teni on new single, 'To Match' - Pulse Nigeria, 2 days ago
4 Woman dies after she was allegedly set ablaze by her husband because she insisted on travelling for her mother's burial preparation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 days ago
5 Under-development fuelling Boko Haram insurgency in North-East – Buratai - Ripples Nigeria, 2 days ago
6 14-year-old bandit arrested in Katsina confesses to murder and cattle rustling - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 days ago
7 Igboho is a businessman not a terrorist, lawyer replies FG - Vanguard News, 2 days ago
8 Video: Joeboy – Sip Alcohol - Yaba Left Online, 2 days ago
9 US asks Nigeria to restrict Super Tucano to North - The Punch, 2 days ago
10 Sex tape: Be careful who you experiment with –Victoria Inyama warns - The Punch, 2 days ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info