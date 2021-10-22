Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari Is Actuated By Nothing Else Than Peace And Unity Of The Country, Says Adesina
247 U Reports  - The desire of President Muhammadu Buhari is to see that peace and unity reign in all parts of the country.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Quest for peace, unity of Nigeria is Buhari’s driving force – Adesina Vanguard News:
Quest for peace, unity of Nigeria is Buhari’s driving force – Adesina
Buhari actuated by Nigeria’s peace and unity, says Adesina PM News:
Buhari actuated by Nigeria’s peace and unity, says Adesina
President Buhari driven by peace, unity of Nigeria — Adesina The Eagle Online:
President Buhari driven by peace, unity of Nigeria — Adesina
Buhari moved by desire to promote peace, unity across Nigeria – Adesina Prompt News:
Buhari moved by desire to promote peace, unity across Nigeria – Adesina
Buhari Is Actuated By Nothing Else Than Peace And Unity Of The Country, Says Adesina Yes International! Magazine:
Buhari Is Actuated By Nothing Else Than Peace And Unity Of The Country, Says Adesina


   More Picks
1 Exclusive! Femi Otedola takes over First Bank as largest shareholder with N30bn - The Street Journal, 16 hours ago
2 Listen to Ladipoe's new single, "Running" featuring Fireboy DML - The Native, 14 hours ago
3 Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo releases new photos as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Warning: These Nigerian States Should Expect Thunderstorms From Friday, Says NiMet - The Cheer News, 13 hours ago
5 African Giant turn princess: Burna Boy shaves off beards, flaunts new look in video - Legit, 16 hours ago
6 Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 FIRS Mulls Collection Of Road Tax From Hairdressers, Carpenters, Drivers, Others - Daily Info, 17 hours ago
8 Actor, Charles Okocha speaks after he was seen destroying a car after spotting his daughter inside a car with a man who allegedly “wanted to jazz her” (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
9 Governor Lalong Presents N106bn 2022 Appropriation Bill To House Of Assembly - Leadership, 15 hours ago
10 Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info