2023 Presidency: NYCN Declares Support For Yahaya Bello The Herald - The Forum of 36 States and FCT Chairmen of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has declared total support for the presidential ambition of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi. The Forum’s Chairman, Malam Idris Ojoko, made the declaration, at a news ...



News Credibility Score: 94%