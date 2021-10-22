Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023 Presidency: NYCN Declares Support For Yahaya Bello
News photo The Herald  - The Forum of 36 States and FCT Chairmen of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has declared total support for the presidential ambition of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi. The Forum’s Chairman, Malam Idris Ojoko, made the declaration, at a news ...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

NYCN declares support for Yahaya Bello's presidential ambition
NYCN declares support for Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition
2023: Youth group declares support for Yahaya Bello
2023: Youth group declares support for Yahaya Bello


