Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
EFCC arrests nine suspected internet fraudsters in Warri
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Command, have arrested nine alleged internet fraudsters in Warri, Delta State.
Those arrested are Musa Sh
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Break:
EFCC Arrests Nine Alleged Internet Fraudsters In Warri
Within Nigeria:
EFCC arrests nine suspected internet fraudsters in Warri
Republican Nigeria:
EFCC Arrests Nine Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Warri
Tori News:
EFCC Arrests Nine Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Warri
More Picks
1
Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
First Bank Reacts to Rumoured ‘Acquisition’ by Otedola -
Business Post Nigeria,
8 hours ago
3
Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception -
Legit,
21 hours ago
4
Everything is the opposite yet Nigeria not a complete disaster – Soyinka -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
5
10 Deaths, 247 New COVID-19 Infections Recorded In Nigeria In 24 Hours -
The Trent,
24 hours ago
6
EndSARS: Edo pledges to pay N190m compensation to victims -
The Eagle Online,
9 hours ago
7
DSS Releases Remaining Two Sunday Igboho’s Aides After 114 Days In Custody -
Independent,
2 hours ago
8
Buhari Was The Extremist; Apologise To Sunday Igboho Over Terrorism Claims – Afenifere Knocks Attorney-General, Malami -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
9
"He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Lagos First Lady Ibijoke pays surprise visit to Super Falcons in training - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...