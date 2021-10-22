Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Leaked tape: You've inspired so many people, Yul Edochie hails Tiwa Savage
The Punch  - Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has commended Tiwa Savage concerning the leaked sex tape saga, stating that she has inspired many people going through blackmail.

