Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Premier League: Arsenal Back To Winning Ways After Overcoming Aston Villa
News photo Complete Sports  - Arsenal responded to a lacklustre performance against Crystal Palace on Monday night with a dominant 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at the

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Arteta gives fresh injury update on Aubameyang, Lacazette as Arsenal defeat Aston Villa Daily Post:
EPL: Arteta gives fresh injury update on Aubameyang, Lacazette as Arsenal defeat Aston Villa
Arteta delivers injury update after victory against Aston Villa - P.M. News PM News:
Arteta delivers injury update after victory against Aston Villa - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 "He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 days ago
2 Marry a team player and not a girl with high expectation - Samklef advises celebrities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 days ago
3 Sess features Teni on new single, 'To Match' - Pulse Nigeria, 2 days ago
4 Woman dies after she was allegedly set ablaze by her husband because she insisted on travelling for her mother's burial preparation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 days ago
5 Under-development fuelling Boko Haram insurgency in North-East – Buratai - Ripples Nigeria, 2 days ago
6 14-year-old bandit arrested in Katsina confesses to murder and cattle rustling - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 days ago
7 Igboho is a businessman not a terrorist, lawyer replies FG - Vanguard News, 2 days ago
8 Video: Joeboy – Sip Alcohol - Yaba Left Online, 2 days ago
9 US asks Nigeria to restrict Super Tucano to North - The Punch, 2 days ago
10 Sex tape: Be careful who you experiment with –Victoria Inyama warns - The Punch, 2 days ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info