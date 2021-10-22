Alleged ponzi scheme operator remanded over N571.6m fraud The Nation - A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday remanded in Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) custody a suspected ponzi scheme operator, Osita David Ikpah a.k.a King David, for allegedly defrauding depositors of N571,692,640.00. Justice Abimbola Awogboro ...



News Credibility Score: 99%