Private Depot Owners Planning Fuel Price Hike, IPMAN Alerts FG
The Nigeria Lawyer  - The Kano State branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has alerted the federal government of the decision by some unpatriotic private depot owners to increase the price of petrol in order to cause fuel crisis in the ...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Point Blank News:
IPMAN Fingers Private Depot Owners Over Imminent Fuel Price Increase
IPMAN Identifies ‘Cause’ Of Increase In Fuel Price In Nigeria Naija News:
IPMAN Identifies ‘Cause’ Of Increase In Fuel Price In Nigeria


