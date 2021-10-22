Post News
News at a Glance
CBN supports healthcare sector with N200 billion to tackle medical tourism
Daily Nigerian
- Godwin Emefiele, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Friday said the apex bank had earmarked N200 billion to support the healthcare sector to drive the recovery of Nigeria’s economy.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
CBN supports healthcare sector with N200bn to drive economic recovery
This Day:
CBN Increases Intervention to Healthcare Sector to N200bn
Point Blank News:
CBN Proposes N200b Support For Healthcare Sector
The Herald:
CBN supports healthcare sector with N200bn to drive economic recovery | herald.ng
National Accord:
CBN supports healthcare sector with N200b to drive economic recovery
The Nigeria Lawyer:
CBN Increases Intervention To Healthcare Sector To N200bn
The Street Journal:
CBN Supports Healthcare Sector With N200bn To Drive Economic Recovery
Republican Nigeria:
CBN Increases Intervention to Healthcare Sector to N200bn
More Picks
1
Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Prepare For Massive Protest By Youths, Old Men And Women Over Rising Food Prices – Cleric Warns Buhari -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
3
Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception -
Legit,
19 hours ago
4
"I 'm always ready to fight for my kids" - OAP Toolz reacts to alleged bullying of Mercy Johnson's daughter by teacher -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
EndSARS: Edo pledges to pay N190m compensation to victims -
The Eagle Online,
7 hours ago
6
DSS Releases Remaining Two Sunday Igboho’s Aides After 114 Days In Custody -
Independent,
49 mins ago
7
Buhari Was The Extremist; Apologise To Sunday Igboho Over Terrorism Claims – Afenifere Knocks Attorney-General, Malami -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
8
"He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
Everything is the opposite yet Nigeria not a complete disaster – Soyinka -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
10
2023 elections may be disrupted without restructuring - Nwodo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
