Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sixth of 8 FIFA World Cup stadiums opened in Qatar
The News Guru  - Advertisment The sixth of eight stadiums for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been opened, the emirate’s government wrote on Twitter on Friday. The Al-Thumama Stadium can accommodate more than 40,000 spectators.Advertisment The arena will host ...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Qatar Unveils Al Thumama Stadium For 2022 FIFA World Cup Matches Independent:
Qatar Unveils Al Thumama Stadium For 2022 FIFA World Cup Matches
Sixth of 8 FIFA World Cup stadiums opened in Qatar Prompt News:
Sixth of 8 FIFA World Cup stadiums opened in Qatar


   More Picks
1 "He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 days ago
2 Marry a team player and not a girl with high expectation - Samklef advises celebrities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 days ago
3 Sess features Teni on new single, 'To Match' - Pulse Nigeria, 2 days ago
4 Woman dies after she was allegedly set ablaze by her husband because she insisted on travelling for her mother's burial preparation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 days ago
5 Under-development fuelling Boko Haram insurgency in North-East – Buratai - Ripples Nigeria, 2 days ago
6 14-year-old bandit arrested in Katsina confesses to murder and cattle rustling - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 days ago
7 Igboho is a businessman not a terrorist, lawyer replies FG - Vanguard News, 2 days ago
8 Video: Joeboy – Sip Alcohol - Yaba Left Online, 2 days ago
9 US asks Nigeria to restrict Super Tucano to North - The Punch, 2 days ago
10 Sex tape: Be careful who you experiment with –Victoria Inyama warns - The Punch, 2 days ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info