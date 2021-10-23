Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Jonathan hits South Sudan to play role in peace deal - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Goodluck Jonathan has been invited by Government of South Sudan to play a role in the ongoing implementation of South Sudan peace agreement.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Former President Jonathan to play role in South Sudan peace deal Vanguard News:
Former President Jonathan to play role in South Sudan peace deal
President Jonathan in Juba, South Sudan, to play leading role in implementation of peace process, says Spokesperson Global Upfront:
President Jonathan in Juba, South Sudan, to play leading role in implementation of peace process, says Spokesperson


