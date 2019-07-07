First Bank Reacts to Rumoured ‘Acquisition’ by Otedola Business Post Nigeria - By Dipo Olowookere One of the news items that has dominated the business space in the past few days is the rumoured takeover of FBN Holdings Plc, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Limited, by Mr Femi Otedola, a businessman in the country ...



News Credibility Score: 99%