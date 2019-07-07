Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


First Bank Reacts to Rumoured ‘Acquisition’ by Otedola
Business Post Nigeria  - By Dipo Olowookere One of the news items that has dominated the business space in the past few days is the rumoured takeover of FBN Holdings Plc, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Limited, by Mr Femi Otedola, a businessman in the country ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

First Bank refutes reports of Otedola takeover The Guardian:
First Bank refutes reports of Otedola takeover
First Bank denies Otedola’s acquisition Daily Nigerian:
First Bank denies Otedola’s acquisition
Society Gazette Nigeria:
First Bank reacts to Otedola’s alleged takeover
First Bank Denies Otedola Alleged Takeover Of Bank CKN Nigeria:
First Bank Denies Otedola Alleged Takeover Of Bank
FBN Holdings Speaks On Femi Otedola’s Acquisition Of First Bank Naija News:
FBN Holdings Speaks On Femi Otedola’s Acquisition Of First Bank
First Bank reacts to Otedola’s alleged takeover Politics Nigeria:
First Bank reacts to Otedola’s alleged takeover
Femi Otedola Takes Over First Bank Infotrust News:
Femi Otedola Takes Over First Bank


   More Picks
1 Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Warning: These Nigerian States Should Expect Thunderstorms From Friday, Says NiMet - The Cheer News, 23 hours ago
3 Prepare For Massive Protest By Youths, Old Men And Women Over Rising Food Prices – Cleric Warns Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception - Legit, 18 hours ago
5 "I 'm always ready to fight for my kids" - OAP Toolz reacts to alleged bullying of Mercy Johnson's daughter by teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba celebrates 32nd birthday - Gist Reel, 1 day ago
7 "He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 2023 elections may be disrupted without restructuring - Nwodo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian fighter jets bombard ISWAP terrorists converging for meeting in 11 boats - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
10 Nigerian couple who got married in 2010 welcomes quadruplets after 11 years of waiting - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info