Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Everything is the opposite yet Nigeria not a complete disaster – Soyinka
The Punch
- Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has said Nigerians are still managing to eke out a living despite the bleak realities confronting the country.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Nigeria not a complete disaster — Wole Soyinka
Information Nigeria:
Everything Is The Opposite Yet Nigeria Not A Complete Disaster – Soyinka
The Street Journal:
Nigeria Not A Complete Disaster — Wole Soyinka
Anaedo Online:
Everything Is Opposite In Nigeria But It’s Not A Complete Disaster — Wole Soyinka
Infotrust News:
Everything Is The Opposite Yet Nigeria Not a Complete Disaster – Soyinka
Republican Nigeria:
Wole Soyinka: Nigeria not a total disaster
Tori News:
Everything Is The Opposite Yet Nigeria Not A Complete Disaster – Wole Soyinka Speaks
More Picks
1
Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Warning: These Nigerian States Should Expect Thunderstorms From Friday, Says NiMet -
The Cheer News,
23 hours ago
3
Prepare For Massive Protest By Youths, Old Men And Women Over Rising Food Prices – Cleric Warns Buhari -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
4
Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception -
Legit,
18 hours ago
5
"I 'm always ready to fight for my kids" - OAP Toolz reacts to alleged bullying of Mercy Johnson's daughter by teacher -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba celebrates 32nd birthday -
Gist Reel,
1 day ago
7
"He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
2023 elections may be disrupted without restructuring - Nwodo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Nigerian fighter jets bombard ISWAP terrorists converging for meeting in 11 boats -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
10
Nigerian couple who got married in 2010 welcomes quadruplets after 11 years of waiting -
Legit,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...