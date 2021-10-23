Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Despite telecom shutdown, Zamfara bandits contact kidnapped corpers’ families for N4m ransom
News photo The Punch  - Bandits in Zamfara State have evaded the telecommunication blackout in many parts of the state to reach out to families of two graduates abducted en route to the National Youth Service orientation camp in Kebbi State.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Despite Telecom Shutdown, Zamfara Bandits Contact Kidnapped Corpers’ Families For N4m Ransom The Nigeria Lawyer:
Despite Telecom Shutdown, Zamfara Bandits Contact Kidnapped Corpers’ Families For N4m Ransom
Despite telecom shutdown, Zamfara bandits contact kidnapped corpers’ families for N4m ransom | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Despite telecom shutdown, Zamfara bandits contact kidnapped corpers’ families for N4m ransom | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Everything is the opposite yet Nigeria not a complete disaster – Soyinka - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 "He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 First Bank Reacts to Rumoured ‘Acquisition’ by Otedola - Business Post Nigeria, 16 hours ago
4 Marry a team player and not a girl with high expectation - Samklef advises celebrities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Nigerian Government Says Nnamdi Kanu Is Responsible For Murder Of Akunyili’s Husband, Ex-Presidential Aide Gulak, 177 Others - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
6 Sess features Teni on new single, 'To Match' - Pulse Nigeria, 1 day ago
7 Stakeholders Express Worry over Gombe Gov's Mounting Debts from Loans ... - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 68 independent valuers emerge on disposal of FG’s forfeited assets — Committee - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
9 Woman dies after she was allegedly set ablaze by her husband because she insisted on travelling for her mother's burial preparation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 14-year-old bandit arrested in Katsina confesses to murder and cattle rustling - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info