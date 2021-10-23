Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Environment Ministry Strategises for 9 Priority Areas
News photo This Day  - Michael Olugbode in Abuja The Ministry of Environment has said that strategies had been developed along the nine priority areas of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking…

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Environment Ministry Strategizes For 9 Priority Areas The Nigeria Lawyer:
Environment Ministry Strategizes For 9 Priority Areas
Environment Ministry Strategises for 9 Priority Areas Republican Nigeria:
Environment Ministry Strategises for 9 Priority Areas


   More Picks
1 Everything is the opposite yet Nigeria not a complete disaster – Soyinka - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 "He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 First Bank Reacts to Rumoured ‘Acquisition’ by Otedola - Business Post Nigeria, 16 hours ago
4 Marry a team player and not a girl with high expectation - Samklef advises celebrities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Nigerian Government Says Nnamdi Kanu Is Responsible For Murder Of Akunyili’s Husband, Ex-Presidential Aide Gulak, 177 Others - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
6 Sess features Teni on new single, 'To Match' - Pulse Nigeria, 1 day ago
7 Stakeholders Express Worry over Gombe Gov's Mounting Debts from Loans ... - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 68 independent valuers emerge on disposal of FG’s forfeited assets — Committee - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
9 Woman dies after she was allegedly set ablaze by her husband because she insisted on travelling for her mother's burial preparation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 14-year-old bandit arrested in Katsina confesses to murder and cattle rustling - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info