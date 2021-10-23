Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG Fortifies Security at Nation’s Airports
News photo This Day  - Chinedu Eze The federal government has fortified security at Nigeria’s airports to avert breaches and ensure unimpeded flight operations, just as it has installed new automated check-in systems at international airports.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

FG Fortifies Security at Nation’s Airports Republican Nigeria:
FG Fortifies Security at Nation’s Airports


   More Picks
1 68 independent valuers emerge on disposal of FG’s forfeited assets — Committee - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
2 Woman dies after she was allegedly set ablaze by her husband because she insisted on travelling for her mother's burial preparation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 US asks Nigeria to restrict Super Tucano to North - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Sex tape: Be careful who you experiment with –Victoria Inyama warns - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Malami wants Tucano jets deployed to South-East – Ohanaeze raises alarm - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Sponsors of Nigeria’s terrorist bandits - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
7 LASG Reconstitutes Interim Caretaker Committee of Auto Spare Parts Dealers - This Day, 18 hours ago
8 Soldier pulled gun on my wife in presence of our little children, set our house ablaze –Imo man - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 I’ve never thought of reducing my boobs –Ruth Eze - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 Gen Buratai commends President Buhari for ‘defeating’ Boko Haram - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info