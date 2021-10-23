Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NPFL Transfers: Taye Muritala joins Wikki Tourists from Shooting Stars
News photo Goal Ball Live  - Wikkk Tourists have completed the signing of former Nigeria U23 invitee, Taye Muritala, beating off rivals including Gombe United, Nasarawa United and Plateau United. The versatile defender played a pivoted role in helping the Oluyole Warriors gain ...

13 hours ago
