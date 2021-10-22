Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Private sector investment'll reposition Nigeria’s health sector, says Osinbajo
The Punch
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says serious private sector investments in Nigeria’s healthcare would reposition the sector and curb
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Serious private sector investment will reposition Nigeria’s health sector–Osinbajo
National Accord:
Serious private sector investment will reposition Nigeria’s health sector–Osinbajo
The Street Journal:
Serious Private Sector Investment Will Reposition Nigeria’s Health Sector–Osinbajo
Nigerian Eye:
Private sector investment’ll reposition Nigeria’s health sector — Osinbajo
More Picks
1
Three arrested while exhuming corpse for ritual purposes in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
First Bank Reacts to Rumoured ‘Acquisition’ by Otedola -
Business Post Nigeria,
8 hours ago
3
Like FG, kaduna, Nigerian banks make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all staff with no exception -
Legit,
21 hours ago
4
Everything is the opposite yet Nigeria not a complete disaster – Soyinka -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
5
10 Deaths, 247 New COVID-19 Infections Recorded In Nigeria In 24 Hours -
The Trent,
24 hours ago
6
EndSARS: Edo pledges to pay N190m compensation to victims -
The Eagle Online,
9 hours ago
7
DSS Releases Remaining Two Sunday Igboho’s Aides After 114 Days In Custody -
Independent,
2 hours ago
8
Buhari Was The Extremist; Apologise To Sunday Igboho Over Terrorism Claims – Afenifere Knocks Attorney-General, Malami -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
9
"He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Lagos First Lady Ibijoke pays surprise visit to Super Falcons in training - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
