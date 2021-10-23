Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Congresses: Democracy takes flight in PDP, APC
News photo The Punch  - In this piece, JOHN ALECHENU takes a look at the recently concluded congresses of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and posits that Nigerians need a change of attitude to make appreciable progress in politics

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

Congresses: PDP, APC Murder Democracy In Nigeria Star News:
Congresses: PDP, APC Murder Democracy In Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Woman dies after she was allegedly set ablaze by her husband because she insisted on travelling for her mother's burial preparation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 days ago
2 US asks Nigeria to restrict Super Tucano to North - The Punch, 2 days ago
3 Sex tape: Be careful who you experiment with –Victoria Inyama warns - The Punch, 2 days ago
4 EFCC arrests nine suspected internet fraudsters in Warri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 days ago
5 Police parade 30 suspects arrested for various offences in Calabar - Nigerian Tribune, 2 days ago
6 Sponsors of Nigeria’s terrorist bandits - Nigerian Tribune, 2 days ago
7 Soldier pulled gun on my wife in presence of our little children, set our house ablaze –Imo man - The Punch, 2 days ago
8 I’ve never thought of reducing my boobs –Ruth Eze - The Punch, 2 days ago
9 Gen Buratai commends President Buhari for ‘defeating’ Boko Haram - Vanguard News, 2 days ago
10 Alleged ponzi scheme operator remanded over N571.6m fraud - The Nation, 2 days ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info