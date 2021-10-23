Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
How internet obsession has affected this generation - Toke Makinwa
The Punch
- Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has stated that internet obsession has affected this generation, to the extent that they do not know boundaries anymore.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Oyo Gist:
"This generation is so obsessed with the internet we don’t know boundaries anymore"- Toke Makinwa
Ladun Liadi Blog:
How internet obsession has affected this generation – Toke Makinwa | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Infotrust News:
How Internet Obsession Has Affected This Generation – Toke Makinwa
More Picks
1
"He put my pen!s in his mouth' - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra reveals how he was sexually abused by his teacher aged 13 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 days ago
2
Marry a team player and not a girl with high expectation - Samklef advises celebrities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 days ago
3
Sess features Teni on new single, 'To Match' -
Pulse Nigeria,
2 days ago
4
Woman dies after she was allegedly set ablaze by her husband because she insisted on travelling for her mother's burial preparation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 days ago
5
Under-development fuelling Boko Haram insurgency in North-East – Buratai -
Ripples Nigeria,
2 days ago
6
14-year-old bandit arrested in Katsina confesses to murder and cattle rustling -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 days ago
7
Igboho is a businessman not a terrorist, lawyer replies FG -
Vanguard News,
2 days ago
8
Video: Joeboy – Sip Alcohol -
Yaba Left Online,
2 days ago
9
US asks Nigeria to restrict Super Tucano to North -
The Punch,
2 days ago
10
Sex tape: Be careful who you experiment with –Victoria Inyama warns -
The Punch,
2 days ago
