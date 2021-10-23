Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Week 16 Pool Result 2021, Pool Results For Sat 23 Oct 2021 | Pool Agent
News photo Naija News  - Pool Results for week 16 UK 20212022 Season are now available. Naija News provides the most accurate, up to date and latest football pool results.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Another Source

Week 16 Pool Fixtures And Result For Saturday 23rd October Pool Agent The Genius Media:
Week 16 Pool Fixtures And Result For Saturday 23rd October Pool Agent


   More Picks
1 68 independent valuers emerge on disposal of FG’s forfeited assets — Committee - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
2 Woman dies after she was allegedly set ablaze by her husband because she insisted on travelling for her mother's burial preparation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 US asks Nigeria to restrict Super Tucano to North - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Sex tape: Be careful who you experiment with –Victoria Inyama warns - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Malami wants Tucano jets deployed to South-East – Ohanaeze raises alarm - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Sponsors of Nigeria’s terrorist bandits - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
7 LASG Reconstitutes Interim Caretaker Committee of Auto Spare Parts Dealers - This Day, 18 hours ago
8 Soldier pulled gun on my wife in presence of our little children, set our house ablaze –Imo man - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 I’ve never thought of reducing my boobs –Ruth Eze - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Gen Buratai commends President Buhari for ‘defeating’ Boko Haram - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info