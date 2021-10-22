Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why Nigerian youths trust BBNaija organizers more than government – Rapper Ruggedman
Correct NG  - Nigerian rapper and social advocate, Ugochukwu Micheal Stephens, known professionally as Ruggedman has opined that young Nigerians are serious about partaking in Big Brother Naija because the reality show has more to offer than the Nigerian government.

