News at a Glance

Police arrests three kidnap suspects in Kogi Ripples Nigeria - Three suspected kidnappers operating along the Itobe – Anyigba Highway have been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command. Police operatives attached to Itobe Division under Ajaokuta Area Command arrested the duo of Danlami Shauibu and Kabiru Amodu, ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



