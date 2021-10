“Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hamisu Chidari, said the APC in Kano State would support the 2023 presidential ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in 2023.



News Credibility Score: 99%