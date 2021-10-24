Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don't want a country of Igbo people only - Speed Darlington
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - As Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members continue in their struggle for the creation of Biafra, singer Speed Darlington has said that he doesn't want to belong to a country of only Igbo people.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Still Don’t Want A Country Of Igbo People Only – Speed Darlington Independent:
I Still Don’t Want A Country Of Igbo People Only – Speed Darlington
Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don’t want a country of Igbo people only – Speed Darlington Information Nigeria:
Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don’t want a country of Igbo people only – Speed Darlington
News Break:
'If We Part Ways With North, I Don’t Want A Country Of Only Igbo People' – Speed Darlington
“Even if we part ways with the North, I still don’t want a country of Igbo people only” – Speed Darlington Correct NG:
“Even if we part ways with the North, I still don’t want a country of Igbo people only” – Speed Darlington
Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don’t want a country of Igbo people only – Speed Darlington My Celebrity & I:
Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don’t want a country of Igbo people only – Speed Darlington
Speed Darlington, “Even if we part ways with the North, I still don’t want a country of Igbo people only” 1st for Credible News:
Speed Darlington, “Even if we part ways with the North, I still don’t want a country of Igbo people only”
“ I still don’t want a country of Igbo people only, Even if we part ways with the North” – Rapper, Speed Darlington Reveals Correct Kid:
“ I still don’t want a country of Igbo people only, Even if we part ways with the North” – Rapper, Speed Darlington Reveals
“I still don’t want a Country of Igbo people only” - Speed Darlington on Biafra Luci Post:
“I still don’t want a Country of Igbo people only” - Speed Darlington on Biafra
Why I Don’t Want Igbos To Achieve Biafra – Speed Darlington Spills Naija News:
Why I Don’t Want Igbos To Achieve Biafra – Speed Darlington Spills
Speed Darlington on Biafra: “I still don’t want a country of Igbo people only” Osmek News:
Speed Darlington on Biafra: “I still don’t want a country of Igbo people only”
Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don Instablog 9ja:
Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don't want a country of Igbo people only -- Speed Darlington


   More Picks
1 Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don't want a country of Igbo people only - Speed Darlington - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 It's a taboo to date, marry Prince - BBNaija's Dorathy - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
4 “Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 13 hours ago
5 We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) - Information Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Bomb blast in Ugandan capital 'seems to be a terrorist act' — President - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Two suspects arrested over rape and murder of 24-year-old prospective corps member in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info