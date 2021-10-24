Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Prison attacks meant to ridicule government -Aregbesola
The Punch
- Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has vowed that all inmates who escaped from the Abolongo Custodial Centre of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Oyo State, on Friday night will be recaptured.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Attacks on correctional facilities organized to ridicule Nigerian govt – Aregbesola
The Eagle Online:
Prison attacks meant to ridicule government -Aregbesola
Pulse Nigeria:
Aregbesola believes gunmen attack prison facilities to ridicule FG
PM News:
Aregbesola speaks on Oyo prison attack - P.M. News
More Picks
1
Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don't want a country of Igbo people only - Speed Darlington -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
It's a taboo to date, marry Prince - BBNaija's Dorathy -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
4
“Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
13 hours ago
5
We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) -
Information Nigeria,
8 hours ago
7
Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
3 hours ago
8
Bomb blast in Ugandan capital 'seems to be a terrorist act' — President -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
9
Two suspects arrested over rape and murder of 24-year-old prospective corps member in Benue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo -
Nigerian Tribune,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...