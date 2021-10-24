Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Prison attacks meant to ridicule government -Aregbesola
The Punch  - Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has vowed that all inmates who escaped from the Abolongo Custodial Centre of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Oyo State, on Friday night will be recaptured.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

