Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ed Sheeran cancels shows after contracting COVID-19
News Breakers  - Popular singer, Ed Sheeran has tendered apologies to his fans, saying 'I've let down' after testing positive for Covid-19.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ed Sheeran cancels in-person shows as he contracts COVID-19 The Punch:
Ed Sheeran cancels in-person shows as he contracts COVID-19
Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid days before album release Linda Ikeji Blog:
Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid days before album release
Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19 The Trent:
Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19
Singer Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19 News Break:
Singer Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19
Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19 The Will:
Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19
Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For Coronavirus Days Before Album Release Tori News:
Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For Coronavirus Days Before Album Release


   More Picks
1 2023: Yoruba Muslims will not vote for Christian presidential candidates from the Southwest - MURIC sites Tinubu as an example of Yoruba Muslims to field - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered that Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras be installed in all the custodial facilities in the state. - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
3 Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 15 hours ago
4 FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu’s release: VON DG urges IPOB members to seek political solution - The Herald, 18 hours ago
6 Cross River PDP receives over 5,000 APC returnees from one Senatorial district - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Procurement: 6 best performing Nigerian universities named centres of excellence - Legit, 2 hours ago
8 Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 Consistent attacks on prisons coordinated, planned to ridicule Nigeria govt ― Interior Minister - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
10 Many Northerners Consider Buhari's Years In Office As A Waste—Ex-House Of Representatives' Speaker, Na'Abba - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info