Introduce wealth tax to reduce poverty - Senior lawyer urges FG | Law | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - Mr Ahmed Raji, an Abuja-based legal practitioner has called on the Federal  government to  introduce a Wealth Tax Policy that will make very rich Nigerians  pay the deserved tax that would be used to cater for the downtrodden citizens in the country.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

