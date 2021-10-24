Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Gunmen kidnap three worshippers after church vigil in Ogun
The Punch
- Gunmen kidnap three worshippers after church vigil in Ogun
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Gunmen invade church in Abeokuta, kidnap three worshippers
The Eagle Online:
Gunmen kidnap three worshippers after church vigil in Ogun
Within Nigeria:
Gunmen invade church in Abeokuta, kidnap three worshippers
More Picks
1
El Clasico: Barca Must Be Fearless, Organised To Overcome Real Madrid -Koeman -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
2
Abducted Umuahia Catholic priest regains freedom after 10 days in captivity -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Declare bandits, kidnappers as terrorists to effectively fight insecurity, Assembly Speakers tell Buhari -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
4
David Beckham gets £150million deal to be face of the Qatar 2022 World Cup -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don't want a country of Igbo people only - Speed Darlington -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
7
Nnamdi Kanu’s release: VON DG urges IPOB members to seek political solution -
The Herald,
13 hours ago
8
We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) -
Information Nigeria,
16 hours ago
10
Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...