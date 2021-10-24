Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has offered a job to Dahuru Idris Abdulhamid, a blind volunteer teacher in the state.
Daily Trust
- Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has offered a job to Dahuru Idris Abdulhamid, a blind volunteer teacher in the state.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Visually impaired teacher gets automatic employment after 7 years of volunteering in Kano
Independent:
Ganduje Offers Visual Impaired Teacher Automatic Employment In Kano
News Verge:
Kano govt offers automatic employment to blind volunteer teacher – official — NEWSVERGE
Infotrust News:
Visually Impaired Teacher Gets Automatic Employment After 7 Years Of Volunteering In Kano
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kano State Government gives automatic teaching job to blind teacher, Dahuru Idris | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Kano State Government Offers Automatic Teaching Job To Blind Teacher, Dahuru Idris (Photo)
More Picks
1
2023: Yoruba Muslims will not vote for Christian presidential candidates from the Southwest - MURIC sites Tinubu as an example of Yoruba Muslims to field -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered that Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras be installed in all the custodial facilities in the state. -
Daily Trust,
18 hours ago
3
FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) -
Information Nigeria,
19 hours ago
4
Nnamdi Kanu’s release: VON DG urges IPOB members to seek political solution -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
5
Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
13 hours ago
6
David Beckham gets £150million deal to be face of the Qatar 2022 World Cup -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
8
Cross River PDP receives over 5,000 APC returnees from one Senatorial district -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
9
“Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
24 hours ago
10
We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
