Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered that Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras be installed in all the custodial facilities in the state.
Daily Trust  - Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered that Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras be installed in all the custodial facilities in the state.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jailbreak: Makinde orders installation of CCTV in Oyo prisons The Punch:
Jailbreak: Makinde orders installation of CCTV in Oyo prisons
Oyo jailbreak: Makinde orders installation of CCTV camera The Guardian:
Oyo jailbreak: Makinde orders installation of CCTV camera
Abolongo correctional center: Makinde orders installation of security cameras in Oyo prisons Daily Post:
Abolongo correctional center: Makinde orders installation of security cameras in Oyo prisons
Jailbreak: Security personnel already deployed to critical assets ― Makinde Nigerian Tribune:
Jailbreak: Security personnel already deployed to critical assets ― Makinde
Jailbreak: Security Personnel Already Deployed To Critical Assets - Oyo Gov Leadership:
Jailbreak: Security Personnel Already Deployed To Critical Assets - Oyo Gov
Oyo Jailbreak: Makinde orders installation of CCTV cameras Premium Times:
Oyo Jailbreak: Makinde orders installation of CCTV cameras
Makinde Orders Installation Of CCTV Cameras In Prison The Trent:
Makinde Orders Installation Of CCTV Cameras In Prison
Makinde Orders Installation of CCTV Cameras In All Correctional Facilities In Oyo Independent:
Makinde Orders Installation of CCTV Cameras In All Correctional Facilities In Oyo
Jailbreak: Makinde orders installation of CCTV cameras in Oyo prisons Pulse Nigeria:
Jailbreak: Makinde orders installation of CCTV cameras in Oyo prisons
Governor Seyi Makinde orders installation of security cameras in all correctional facilities in Oyo state Oyo Gist:
Governor Seyi Makinde orders installation of security cameras in all correctional facilities in Oyo state
Oyo Jailbreak: Makinde says security personnel deployed to critical assets Prompt News:
Oyo Jailbreak: Makinde says security personnel deployed to critical assets
Makinde orders installation of CCTV in Abolongo News Breakers:
Makinde orders installation of CCTV in Abolongo
Jailbreak: Gov Makinde orders installation of CCTV cameras in Oyo prisons Within Nigeria:
Jailbreak: Gov Makinde orders installation of CCTV cameras in Oyo prisons
Oyo Prison: Makinde Orders Installation Of CCTV Cameras Global Village Extra:
Oyo Prison: Makinde Orders Installation Of CCTV Cameras


   More Picks
1 2023: Yoruba Muslims will not vote for Christian presidential candidates from the Southwest - MURIC sites Tinubu as an example of Yoruba Muslims to field - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered that Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras be installed in all the custodial facilities in the state. - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
3 FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu’s release: VON DG urges IPOB members to seek political solution - The Herald, 16 hours ago
5 Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 13 hours ago
6 David Beckham gets £150million deal to be face of the Qatar 2022 World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Cross River PDP receives over 5,000 APC returnees from one Senatorial district - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 “Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 24 hours ago
10 We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info