Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AnambraDecides: INEC to provide braille ballot papers for visually impaired voters
Peoples Gazette  - Before now, visually impaired persons needed a guide to interpret or help them to thumbprint.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Anambra Election: INEC to provide braille ballot papers for visually impaired voters Pulse Nigeria:
Anambra Election: INEC to provide braille ballot papers for visually impaired voters
INEC to provide braille ballot papers for blind voters at Anambra guber polls Daily Nigerian:
INEC to provide braille ballot papers for blind voters at Anambra guber polls
Anambra Guber: INEC to provide brailled ballot papers for visually impaired voters The Eagle Online:
Anambra Guber: INEC to provide brailled ballot papers for visually impaired voters


   More Picks
1 Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don't want a country of Igbo people only - Speed Darlington - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 It's a taboo to date, marry Prince - BBNaija's Dorathy - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
4 “Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 13 hours ago
5 We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) - Information Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Bomb blast in Ugandan capital 'seems to be a terrorist act' — President - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Two suspects arrested over rape and murder of 24-year-old prospective corps member in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info