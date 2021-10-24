Post News
News at a Glance
EPL: Iheanacho, Onyeka In Action As Leicester Pip Brentford Away; West Ham Overcome Spurs To Go Fourth
Complete Sports
- Iheanacho and Frank Onyeka featured but it was the former who emerged victors as Leicester beat Brentford 2-1 away in Sunday's EPL
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Brentford vs Leicester: Maddison's first goal since February gives Foxes win
Premium Times:
Iheanacho says Leicester must show character at Brentford
Inside Business Nigeria:
Brentford 1-2 Leicester: James Maddison Scores Winner For Foxes
Global Village Extra:
Leicester Beat Brentford To Seal Victory
More Picks
1
Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don't want a country of Igbo people only - Speed Darlington -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
It's a taboo to date, marry Prince - BBNaija's Dorathy -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
4
“Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
13 hours ago
5
We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) -
Information Nigeria,
8 hours ago
7
Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
3 hours ago
8
Bomb blast in Ugandan capital 'seems to be a terrorist act' — President -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
9
Two suspects arrested over rape and murder of 24-year-old prospective corps member in Benue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo -
Nigerian Tribune,
6 hours ago
