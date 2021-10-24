Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Nigerian Nollywood comic actor, Chiwetalu Agu, who was released last Tuesday the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) has shared his experience in detention.
The veteran actor was initially arrested by the Nigerian Army for allegedly ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

