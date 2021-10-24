Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer, Burna Boy addresses those who dislike his new look, asking for his head to be shaved too
Gist Reel  - Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy addresses fans and trolls who have a different opinion about his new look after shaving his beards.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Burna Boy Replies Critics Of His Shaved Beard The Will:
Burna Boy Replies Critics Of His Shaved Beard
Burna Boy Tells Critics He Could Cut Off His Hair Too, After Shaving Beards.(Photo) Legit 9ja:
Burna Boy Tells Critics He Could Cut Off His Hair Too, After Shaving Beards.(Photo)
Singer, Burna Boy addresses those who dislike his new look, asking for his head to be shaved too Luci Post:
Singer, Burna Boy addresses those who dislike his new look, asking for his head to be shaved too
Burna Boy Reacts As Fans Criticize Him For Cutting Off His Beards Republican Nigeria:
Burna Boy Reacts As Fans Criticize Him For Cutting Off His Beards
Burna Boy Responds to Criticism on His Shaved Beards | READ Tunde Ednut:
Burna Boy Responds to Criticism on His Shaved Beards | READ
Burna Boy Reacts As Fans Criticize Him For Cutting Off His Beards Tori News:
Burna Boy Reacts As Fans Criticize Him For Cutting Off His Beards


   More Picks
1 Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don't want a country of Igbo people only - Speed Darlington - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 It's a taboo to date, marry Prince - BBNaija's Dorathy - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
4 “Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 13 hours ago
5 We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) - Information Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Bomb blast in Ugandan capital 'seems to be a terrorist act' — President - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Two suspects arrested over rape and murder of 24-year-old prospective corps member in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info