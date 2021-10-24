Post News
News at a Glance
Abducted Umuahia Catholic priest regains freedom after 10 days in captivity
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Rev. Fr. Mark Chimezie Godfrey, a Catholic priest who was abducted by gunmen in Umuahia, Abia State, has regained his freedom after 10 days in captivity.
Fr Chimezie, a native of Enug
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
10 days after, abducted Umuahia Catholic priest regains freedom
Nigerian Tribune:
Abducted Umuahia Catholic priest regains freedom after 10 days
This Day:
Catholic Priest Regains Freedom after 10 Days in Captivity
Sahara Reporters:
Kidnapped Nigerian Catholic Priest Freed After 10 Days
The Sun:
Abducted Catholic priest freed after 10 days in captivity
Ripples Nigeria:
Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after 10 days
Oyo Gist:
Abducted Umuahia Catholic priest regains freedom after 10 days in captivity
News Wire NGR:
Catholic priest regains freedom 10 days after abduction in Umuahia
Ladun Liadi Blog:
10 days after, abducted Umuahia Catholic priest regains freedom | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Global Village Extra:
Abducted Umuahia Catholic Priest Regains Freedom After 10 Days
Instablog 9ja:
Abducted Umuahia Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Mark Chimezie Godfrey has regained his freedom after 10 days in captivity 7
Within Nigeria:
Abia: Abducted Catholic priest freed after 10 days in captivity
Infotrust News:
Abducted Catholic Priest Freed After 10 Days In Captivity
Tori News:
10 Days After, Abducted Umuahia Catholic Priest Regains Freedom
More Picks
1
Abducted Umuahia Catholic priest regains freedom after 10 days in captivity -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Nnamdi Kanu’s release: VON DG urges IPOB members to seek political solution -
The Herald,
15 hours ago
3
Declare bandits, kidnappers as terrorists to effectively fight insecurity, Assembly Speakers tell Buhari -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
4
FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) -
Information Nigeria,
17 hours ago
5
Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
12 hours ago
6
David Beckham gets £150million deal to be face of the Qatar 2022 World Cup -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
8
We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
“Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
