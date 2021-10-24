Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two suspects arrested over rape and murder of 24-year-old prospective corps member in Benue
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Benue State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the rape and murder of a 24-year-old Joy Onoh in Makurdi, the state capital.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Two suspects arrested over prospective corps members’ murder The Punch:
Two suspects arrested over prospective corps members’ murder
Two Suspects Arrested Over Prospective Corps Members’ Murder The Nigeria Lawyer:
Two Suspects Arrested Over Prospective Corps Members’ Murder
Two suspects arrested over Rape and Murder of Prospective NYSC Corps Member Luci Post:
Two suspects arrested over Rape and Murder of Prospective NYSC Corps Member
Two suspects arrested over rape and murder of 24-year-old prospective corps member in Benue 1st for Credible News:
Two suspects arrested over rape and murder of 24-year-old prospective corps member in Benue
Two suspects arrested over prospective corps members’ murder in Benue Tunde Ednut:
Two suspects arrested over prospective corps members’ murder in Benue
Two suspects arrested over prospective corps members’ murder in Benue Within Nigeria:
Two suspects arrested over prospective corps members’ murder in Benue
Drama As Two Suspects Land In Police Net Over Prospective Corps Members’ Murder Tori News:
Drama As Two Suspects Land In Police Net Over Prospective Corps Members’ Murder


   More Picks
1 Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don't want a country of Igbo people only - Speed Darlington - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 It's a taboo to date, marry Prince - BBNaija's Dorathy - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
4 “Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 13 hours ago
5 We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) - Information Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Bomb blast in Ugandan capital 'seems to be a terrorist act' — President - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Two suspects arrested over rape and murder of 24-year-old prospective corps member in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info