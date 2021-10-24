Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


22-year-old medical student stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Kenya
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 27-year-old man has surrendered himself to police in Oloitoktok, Kajiado County, Kenya  and confessed to killing his girlfriend after an argument.

 

The man, who identified

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

22-year-old Kenyan medical student stabbed to death by her boyfriend Within Nigeria:
22-year-old Kenyan medical student stabbed to death by her boyfriend
22-year-old medical student stabbed to death by boyfriend 1st for Credible News:
22-year-old medical student stabbed to death by boyfriend
Oh No! 22-Year-Old Medical Student Stabbed To Death By Her Boyfriend Tori News:
Oh No! 22-Year-Old Medical Student Stabbed To Death By Her Boyfriend


   More Picks
1 Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don't want a country of Igbo people only - Speed Darlington - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 It's a taboo to date, marry Prince - BBNaija's Dorathy - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
4 “Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 13 hours ago
5 We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) - Information Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Bomb blast in Ugandan capital 'seems to be a terrorist act' — President - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Two suspects arrested over rape and murder of 24-year-old prospective corps member in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info