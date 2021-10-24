Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2022 WCQ: Super Eagles To Battle Liberia In Morocco
Leadership  - Nigeria’s Super Eagles would lock horns with the Lone Stars of Liberia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier game on November 11 in Tangier, Morocco. Liberian Football Association (LFA) announced Tangier in Morocco as the venue for the country’s home ...

