Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OYO PRISON ATTACK: Security forces hunt for 575 fleeing inmates, Makinde confirms 2 deaths, calls for calm
Vanguard News  - The Federal Government, yesterday, said security forces have captured 262 of 575 fleeing inmates of Oyo Medium Security Custodial Centre who escaped when gunmen attacked the facility Friday night.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oyo Prison Break: Some inmates recaptured, several others on the run – FG TV360 Nigeria:
Oyo Prison Break: Some inmates recaptured, several others on the run – FG
Oyo Prison Attack: 378 inmates recaptured, 460 still at large — Official News Wire NGR:
Oyo Prison Attack: 378 inmates recaptured, 460 still at large — Official
‘Fleeing Inmates Will Be Recaptured’ – FG Reacts To Attack On Oyo Prison Facility Naija News:
‘Fleeing Inmates Will Be Recaptured’ – FG Reacts To Attack On Oyo Prison Facility
2 Killed, 262 Inmates Re-arrested, 575 At Large After Attack On Oyo Prison Inside Oyo:
2 Killed, 262 Inmates Re-arrested, 575 At Large After Attack On Oyo Prison


   More Picks
1 Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don't want a country of Igbo people only - Speed Darlington - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 It's a taboo to date, marry Prince - BBNaija's Dorathy - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
4 “Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 13 hours ago
5 We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) - Information Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Bomb blast in Ugandan capital 'seems to be a terrorist act' — President - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Two suspects arrested over rape and murder of 24-year-old prospective corps member in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info