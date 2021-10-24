Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I was forced to borrow from online platform to pay police N35,000 bribe –Contortionist
The Punch  - A young contortionist and singer, Kenneth Omovevah, has narrated how he was allegedly abused by officers of the Nigeria Police Force two times within three days.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How I was forced to borrow from online platform to pay police N35,000 bribe Tunde Ednut:
How I was forced to borrow from online platform to pay police N35,000 bribe
How I was forced to borrow from online platform to pay police N35,000 bribe Within Nigeria:
How I was forced to borrow from online platform to pay police N35,000 bribe
How I Was Forced To Borrow From Online Platform To Pay Police N35,000 Bribe – Contortionist Reveals Tori News:
How I Was Forced To Borrow From Online Platform To Pay Police N35,000 Bribe – Contortionist Reveals


   More Picks
1 Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don't want a country of Igbo people only - Speed Darlington - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 It's a taboo to date, marry Prince - BBNaija's Dorathy - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
4 “Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 13 hours ago
5 We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) - Information Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Bomb blast in Ugandan capital 'seems to be a terrorist act' — President - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Two suspects arrested over rape and murder of 24-year-old prospective corps member in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info