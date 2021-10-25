Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos APC State Congress Appeal C’ttee holds Special Stakeholders’ Meeting Monday
News photo Vanguard News  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) State Congress Appeal Committee for Lagos State has announced a special meeting with stakeholders in a bid to resolve grievances

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC Congress: Lagos Appeal Committee holds ‘Special Stakeholders’ Meeting’ The Eagle Online:
APC Congress: Lagos Appeal Committee holds ‘Special Stakeholders’ Meeting’
Lagos APC State Congress Appeal C’ttee holds “Special Stakeholders’ Meeting” on Monday — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Lagos APC State Congress Appeal C’ttee holds “Special Stakeholders’ Meeting” on Monday — NEWSVERGE


   More Picks
1 El Clasico: Barca Must Be Fearless, Organised To Overcome Real Madrid -Koeman - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
2 Abducted Umuahia Catholic priest regains freedom after 10 days in captivity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Declare bandits, kidnappers as terrorists to effectively fight insecurity, Assembly Speakers tell Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
4 David Beckham gets £150million deal to be face of the Qatar 2022 World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Biafra: Even if we part ways with the North, I still don't want a country of Igbo people only - Speed Darlington - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu’s release: VON DG urges IPOB members to seek political solution - The Herald, 13 hours ago
8 We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
10 Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info