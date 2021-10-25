Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Banks in defining moment as eNaira kicks off today
News photo The Guardian  - Nigeria makes history today as it becomes the first African country to digitise its currency, an exercise the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described as “one of the milestones of a long journey.”...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Banks In Defining Moment As ENaira Kicks Off Today The Street Journal:
Banks In Defining Moment As ENaira Kicks Off Today
Banks in defining moment as eNaira kicks off today Friday Posts:
Banks in defining moment as eNaira kicks off today
Banks In Defining Moment As eNaira Kicks Off Today Infotrust News:
Banks In Defining Moment As eNaira Kicks Off Today


   More Picks
1 2023: Yoruba Muslims will not vote for Christian presidential candidates from the Southwest - MURIC sites Tinubu as an example of Yoruba Muslims to field - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered that Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras be installed in all the custodial facilities in the state. - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
3 FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu’s release: VON DG urges IPOB members to seek political solution - The Herald, 16 hours ago
5 Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 13 hours ago
6 David Beckham gets £150million deal to be face of the Qatar 2022 World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Cross River PDP receives over 5,000 APC returnees from one Senatorial district - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 “Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 24 hours ago
10 We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info